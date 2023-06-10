Bengaluru Bengaluru police have arrested a man from Bihar in connection with a woman s murder case in the southern state police said on Saturday Police said that the accused along with his accomplices murdered the woman and then cut off the victim s arms and legs and threw her body The accused has been identified as Indal Kumar Kumar was taken into custody on June 4 by Police Sub Inspector PSI Siddan Gowda in Bihar and brought to Karnataka on June 7 for questioningThe deceased has been identified as Geethamma 53 who was living alone in Janata Colony in Karnataka s Bannerghatta Speaking at a press conference Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said The victim s body was found near the compound of Janata Colony on June 1 without hands legs and head The police then started an investigation and found that the deceased woman had given a home for rent to seven youths The police found that the tenants left for Bihar Based on this PSI Siddanagowda of Bannerghatta Police Station and his team visited Bihar s Aurangabad and arrested one of the accused Indal Kumar During the interrogation Kumar said that a total of seven accused were living in the rented house and had committed the crime the SP saidAlso read Doctor beaten to death by robbers in Punjab s Muktsar accused at large Pankaj Kumar the main accused of the murder was very close to the deceased as he was living in her house for many years Since he was close with Geetamma he was pestering her to register the rented houses in his name Geetamma did not agree to this and on May 27 Pankaj along with others strangled her to death Later in fear of being arrested they dumped the body away from the compound SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said Since it was difficult to move the body they severed the head hands and legs and threw them at different places As the torso was very heavy they threw it near the nearby compound and escaped Among the 7 accused of murder Indal Kumar has been arrested The search is on to arrest the other accused the SP saidA team led by Inspector Umashankar of Bannerghatta Police Station under the guidance of ASP and DySP succeeded in cracking the case SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi said that the inspector will be felicitated and given a letter of appreciation by the Bengaluru Rural District Police