Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): A pregnant woman who was travelling in a KSRTC bus here in Karnataka on Monday developed labour pain and the female conductor came forward to facilitate the delivery.

The bus bearing the registration number KA-18, F-0865 of Chikkamagaluru division was shuttling between Bengaluru and Chikkamagaluru. When the bus reached Agriculture College near Udaipur at 1.25 pm on Monday, the pregnant woman experienced labour pain. At least 45 passengers were travelling in the bus.

The pregnant woman was travelling from Bangalore to Belur. There were no hospitals in a radius of ten kilometres. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the female conductor stopped the bus and asked other passengers to alight from the vehicle. The female bus conductor was successful in handling the situation.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl. Both mother and child are doing well. It has been known from sources that the pregnant woman's family members were financially weak and they could not go to a hospital in a private car or ambulance. Hence, they were travelling on the KSRTC bus.

The driver and the conductor of the bus also took the initiative and collected money from the passengers. A sum of Rs 1,500 was handed over to the woman patient to tide over the financial crisis. The woman was admitted to Shantigram Hospital for proper care and monitoring by the doctors. An ambulance was arranged for carrying the woman patient to the hospital.

Kudos from KSRTC Commissioner: "The woman and child were doing fine. The conductor responded on time when the pregnant woman complained of labour pain while travelling on the bus. The lady conductor was successful in saving the baby and mother's lives. It was a humanitarian and praiseworthy gesture," said the KSRTC commissioner.