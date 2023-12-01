Hassan (Karnataka): Acting with celerity, the Hassan police arrested the miscreants who had abducted a female teacher on Thursday morning while she was on her way to school, within hours of the incident in Karnataka's Hassan. According to police sources, they have arrested the teacher's relative Ramu along with other two men near Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada.

Police sources said that the visuals from a CCTV camera installed in the area showed that Ramu and other two men dragged the teacher identified as Arpita into an SUV on Thursday morning.

According to the complaint lodged by Arpita's family members, Arpita and Ramu had been in a relationship for four years. Ramu had come to their house with a marriage proposal around 15 days ago. However, Arpita had rejected the offer. Irked over this, Ramu kidnapped Arpita, the complaint stated.

Police sources said that acting upon the complaint, the police swung into action. They started examining the CCTV cameras installed in the area and the location of the suspects was tracked through their mobile phone network.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujitha said, "We received a complaint about the abduction of a female teacher on Thursday morning. Police teams were formed who examined the footage of a CCTV camera. The suspects were arrested after the police teams traced their location through a mobile phone network."