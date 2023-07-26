Tumkur (Karnataka): A woman made to stay in a hutment outside her village to get rid of "negative spells" after she give birth to twins during Sutak (an inauspicious period according to Hindu belief) in Karnataka's Tumkur district lost her child days after she was temporarily banished by her own people.

The woman, a resident of Mallenahalli Gollarhatti village, had given birth to twins in the second week of July. While one of the babies died in the hospital, the woman, along with her other baby, was forced to stay in a makeshift hutment on the outskirts of the village for at least two months due to superstitious belief associated with 'Sutak'

Around two weeks after her delivery, the woman lost her second child too as the baby succumbed to cold and cough while her mother struggled alone in the makeshift hut. The woman belongs to the Kadugolla community. Her baby boy had already died soon after the birth. The "Sutak" period, according to Hindu tradition is considered inauspicious since the belief is that the planetary movement during it is not favourable and any birth or death during this time will bring misfortune to the house where it takes place.

As the mother was living alone, she had to manage things single-handedly including her daily chores as well as taking care of the infant girl child. The woman was staying in the hutment set up on the outskirts of the village. The superstitious 'Sutak' ritual is widely practised among the community.

Since the weather was windy and it was raining for the past few days, the girl child fell sick and died. The newborn was admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The child died while undergoing treatment in the ICU. A team of officials from Tumkur Tehsil and the health department visited Mallenahalli Gollarhatti village. They interacted with the village people and advised them to shun such superstitious beliefs.

