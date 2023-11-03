Villagers believe that if the festival is celebrated on Diwali day, it will cast some negative vibes or it will be ominous. On the occasion of Diwali, villagers visit the houses of their relatives who are settled in other towns amd they will stay with them.

What led to the stoppage of celebrations: About two centuries ago, some elders of Lokikere village had gone to the forest to fetch 'Kashi' grass to celebrate the festival. But they did not return. Village people searched for them, but none of them could be found. Hence, the Diwali festival was stopped thereafter. For anybody, who tried to celebrate the festival, something ominous happened to him or her.