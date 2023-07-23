Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Two tourists from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, who had gone swimming at the well-known Hogenakkal Waterfalls in Hanur tehsil of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district drowned on Saturday, July 22, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as 24-year-old Shabari and 26-year-old Ajith, both residents of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. A senior police official said that the duo was among a group of 15 persons, who had come to visit Karnataka from Tamil Nadu. "The tourists arrived in Karnataka on Friday after visiting a few places in Tamil Nadu."

Also read: 4 children, including 3 girls, died by drowning in pond at Rajasthan's Rajsamand

According to the police officer, the group of tourists, first visited Palani, Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and then arrived at Mahadeshwara Hill on Saturday, July 22, offered prayers and then came to the Hogenakal waterfalls.

He said that Ajit and Shabari went swimming in the waterfalls and never came back. "Their friends and other locals then informed the Male Mahadeshwar Hill Police. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and with the help of skilled swimmers recovered their dead bodies. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard. The bodies were handed over to their kin after post-mortem," the police official added.

Hogenakkal Waterfalls is on the border between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Earlier on June 18, 2023, three boys, aged between six and 16 years, drowned inside a lake at Vijayapura Amanikere in Devanahalli tehsil in Karnataka on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred when the trio had gone to play in the lake, they added.

Also read: Telangana: Four kids meet watery grave in Krishna river; divers fish out bodies