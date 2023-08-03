KARNATAKA TWO KILLED AS WATER TANK ON TOP OF BUILDING COLLAPSES

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A water tank on top of a four-storied building collapsed following which a fast food shop owner and a customer were killed in the incident that took place near the Shivajinagar bus stand area here late on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

Two others were seriously injured and were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, a senior police official said. One of the deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Arul, while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Division Dr. Bhimashankar Guled, who visited the spot, said, "This incident took place on Wednesday night at around 10:30 pm. The over tank of a building near the Shivajinagar bus stand collapsed., following which people died. One of the injured has been identified as Kamal. His condition is stated to be critical and he has been transferred from the Bowring Hospital to the Victoria Hospital."

According to the DCP, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Commercial Street Police Station and action will be taken against the guilty. Earlier, four migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after a wall of an under-construction apartment collapsed on them on July 21 on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to police, the incident took place at Thirumalashettyhalli near Hoskote town.

