Karnataka: Two held for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during India-Australia 4th T20
Published: 32 minutes ago
Bengaluru (Karnataka): The JP Nagar police apprehended two persons for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a pub here during the 4th T20 match between India and Australia, which was played at Raipur on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Inayat Ullah Khan and Syed Mubarak, a senior police official said. According to the police official, during the T20 match between India and Australia on Friday held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, the accused, who were sitting in the pub on the first block of JP Nagar, raised pro-Pakistan slogans.
"Other customers in the pub objected to their act and the pub authorities informed the matter to the JP Nagar police station. The police apprehended the accused an registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
It has been learned that the accused gave a statement before the police during the interrogation that 'they were shouting under the influence of alcohol'.
The Surya Kumar-led Yadav Indian team defeated Matthew Wade-led Australia in the fourth T20 International by 20 runs to seal the five-match series 3-1. The Men in Blue had won the first and the second games played at Visakhapatnam and Trivandrum, while Australia riding on all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's ton emerged triumphant in Guwahati. The fifth and the final T20 will be played at the well-known M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.