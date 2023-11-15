KARNATAKA TRANSGENDER WRITES MA DEGREE EXAM IN KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi: A transgender in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka has become an inspiration to his community by writing his MA degree exam. The transgender Rajasekhar hailing from Dhutaraga village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district caught the attention of the people as he wrote the final examination of MA Political Science conducted by the Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce and Post Graduate Center, Kalaburagi.

In the examination held on Monday, Rajasekhar sat with the rest of the examinees and wrote the examination. Sources said that Rajasekhar was a college student when he changed into a transgender. Rajasekhar, who was attending college wearing pants and shirt in the first year of MA, surprised everyone by arriving in the examination hall as a beautiful girl named 'Divya' in the second year of MA.

“My family members were against me changing into a girl. So I joined a community of like-minded people. In our community. I have a dream to complete MA and do PhD,” said, Divya aka Rajasekhar. Divya, who is currently staying at her guru's house in Dubai Colony, Kalaburagi, plans to move to Mumbai after completing her exams.

Shantappa Sooran, Secretary of People's Education Society and Dr. Vijayakumar, Principal of the college, spoke about Divya's career plans and expressed pride. Shantappa said that the college is a “witness of such a change” while as Vijayakumar expressed happiness that Divya has become a role model for the community.