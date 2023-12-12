KARNATAKA TRANS WOMAN TURNS GOOD SAMARITAN FUNDS MARRIAGES OF UNDERPRIVILEGED COUPLES

Gangavathi (Karnataka): Jamuna, a transgender from Bennur village of Karnataka, who is fighting social stigma, turned do-godder by providing financial support for the marriage of underprivileged couples. Jamuna has been working for years to support the underprivileged by using her earnings earned from alms to help those in need. Also, she provides meals, funds for symbolic wedding threads (mangal sutra), wedding attire, and wedding ceremonies of disadvantaged couples in their village.

Jamuna said, For four years, I have been arranging weddings by paying the cost of wedding dresses, mangala sutra and food after setting aside a portion for myself. By sponsoring weddings, helping orphans, and supporting the marginalised, I am trying to contribute positively to our society. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, society often treats us with disdain and calls us outcasts. This stigma deprives us of a regular married life. Hence, I'm extending support to the disadvantaged couples. With your cooperation, I aspire to continue these benevolent acts."