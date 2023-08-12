KARNATAKA THREE OF A FAMILY ELECTROCUTED TO DEATH WHILE HEATING WATER IN BELAGAVI

Belagavi (Karnataka): A tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning in Belagavi's Shahunagar area where a grandfather, grandmother and granddaughter died on the spot due to electric shock, police said.

The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Erappa Gangappa Lamani, his 45-year-old wife Shantavva Erappa Lamani and their eight-year-old granddaughter Annapurna Hunnappa Lamani. The trio hail from Arabenchi Tanda area in the Ramadurga tehsil of Belagavi district in Karnataka, a senior police official said.

"When an electric coil was installed to heat water in the house, first the granddaughter got electrocuted. Later, the grandfather and grandmother, who went to rescue their granddaughter were electrocuted and all the three died on the spot," the senior police official added.

Officials attached to the APMC police station and the Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) visited the spot and carried out an initial investigation. A large number of people have gathered at the place.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered in connection with the case and all the three bodies will be sent for post-mortem, following which they will be handed over to their kin. Police added that they are further probing the matter.

Earlier, on August 2, an eight-month-old girl, Sanidhya Kalgutkar, died due to electrocution after she playfully inserted the mobile charger pin into her mouth. The incident occurred in the Siddhar locality of Karwar taluk within the Uttara Kannada district, police said.

