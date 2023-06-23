Chamarajanagar(Karnataka): Three members of a family died by suicide at Bedarpur village under Chamarajanagar taluk in Karnataka on Friday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Mahadevaswamy (42), wife Savitha (33), and daughter Sinchana (15).

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot. In the letter, it was mentioned that Mahadevaswamy's sisters were responsible for (deceased) taking extreme steps. The property dispute was stated to be the reason behind taking the extreme step.

Mahadevaswamy was into the farming profession and his wife Savita was a tailor. The deceased has two daughters one daughter is studying in college and the other staying at her grandfather's house. Younger daughter Sinchana was studying in class 9 and staying with her parents, police said.

The entire village was in a state of shock. The villagers were mourning the demise of three members of a family. The tragedy occurred in the area falling under Chamarajanagar rural police station jurisdiction. Superintendent of Police (SP) Padmini Sahu visited the spot for carrying out the investigation.

A woman from UP commits suicide in Bengaluru: Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a woman died by suicide late on Thursday night at an apartment in the Nagenahalli locality under the Yalahanka Newtown police station area in Bengaluru. The deceased was identified as Amrita Sharma (27) and she was hailing from Lucknow, police said.

The deceased took the extreme step by jumping from the 10th floor of the apartment around 10 pm on Thursday. The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. The woman was pronounced dead because she was not responding to the treatment, police said.

The deceased was married about two years ago. Both the husband and wife were living in the apartment of Sriram Suhana in Nagenahalli. The couple was working in a private company. Police said, "The deceased was depressed after losing her father recently. She resorted to taking the extreme step earlier also. The body was sent to Ambedkar Hospital for postmortem examination. The deceased's mother has been coming from Lucknow."

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.