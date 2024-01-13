KARNATAKA TEACHER RECEIVES BIKE FROM STUDENTS VILLAGERS IN FAREWELL

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A teacher has received a bike as a gift from the students and villagers in his farewell after his 16 years of service in a school here. The heartwarming incident took place in Vallur village, a hilly area, 80 km away from the Sagar taluk.

Santhosh Kanchan, who started his teaching job in this village has been transferred to Warahi government school, Kundapur. The farewell ceremony was organised for him on the school premises. He helped the educational progress of the children of this part. He used to teach the children day and night and those who have studied here have gone for higher education in different places. He has also helped villagers in emergency situations.

Sridhar, a villager said, "Santosh has served as a teacher in our village school for 16 years. When there were no vehicles in our village, his bike helped us with all our needs. His bike was a bike ambulance for the village. He helped the villagers day and night. Our children, who studied here have moved to other places for higher practice.”

"All this has happened because of Santosh. We will never forget him. We all will remember him,” Sridhar added. He shared his impression that they collected money together and gave him this bike. Santhosh Kanchan joined as a teacher in 2007 with no facilities and used to stay in the school and teach the children.

In a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat, Santosh Kanchan said, "This farewell program is an unforgettable part of my life. My career started in 2007 in this village. I did not think that all the villagers would come together and give this gift. There is still no proper road to Valur. This village, which has only 20 houses, is still in the sanctuary area."

"About 6 km from the main road, the bike I had taken was used like an ambulance. Electricity came to the village in 2012 and infrastructure is still lacking. The people of the village belong to the poor class. So, I said not to do a program like a farewell party. I rejected the program twice. But, later I agreed to the insistence of the villagers and the children. There are 15 students and only two teachers in this school in Valur,” he added.

"I am transferring for family reasons. If the villagers want, I will come and teach the children on Sundays," Santosh concluded.