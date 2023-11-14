KARNATAKA TCS BENGALURU OFFICE GETS HOAX BOMB THREAT CALL FROM EX EMPLOYEE

Bengaluru: The office of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka has received a hoax bomb threat call causing panic among the employees, official sources said on Tuesday. Employees working at the Bengaluru office of TCS rushed out of the building when they learnt about the threat call. Reliable sources said that a bomb threat was received in B block of TCS company on Tuesday morning.

As soon as the staff at the TCS office Bengaluru received the bomb threat call, Parappana Agrahara police was immediately informed in this regard. After receiving the information, a team from Parappana Agrahara police station rushed to the spot even as a bomb disposal squad was also rushed to the spot. The Bomb Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad soon launched a search operation inside the building to search for any possible explosives.

However, after inspection by dog squad and bomb squad, nothing suspicious was found inside the TCS office as the call turned out to be a hoax, an official said. Sources said that in the subsequent police investigation of the case, it came to light that a former employee of the company had made the bomb threat call.

It has come to light that a Hubli-based female ex-employee of TCS Bengaluru committed the act out of anger against the company. Currently, the police are searching for the accused woman who allegedly made the fake bomb call. Pertinently, a similar incident was reported in May this year when the Hyderabad office of TCS received a similar hoax bomb threat call.