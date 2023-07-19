Bengaluru: Karnataka Speaker UT Khader ordered the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs from the assembly session for disrespecting the Speaker's chair in the House.

BJP MLAs Ashwath Narayan, Sunil Kumar, Yashpal Suvarna, R. Ashok, Umanath Kotyan, Aravinda Bellad, Bharat Shetty, Vedavyas Kamath, Dheeraj Muniraju, Araga Gyanendra were suspended. All 10 BJP MLAs can't take part in the assembly discussions till the end of the session for disrespecting by tearing and throwing copy of the bill on the Speaker's chair.

Also read: Congress MLA UT Khader receives fake call in the name of Rahul Gandhi's PA

BJP members continued their protest as the proceedings started after the lunch break. The speaker raised objecton over the fac that they wer allegedly wasting time during the important session. "Go to your seat. The state will not tolerate your behavior. You behaved unruly," the Speaker said. He said in a democracy, disrespect to the Vice-President's bench will not be tolerated.

At the same time, the ruling party's whip Ashok Pattan demanded that action should be taken for disrespecting the Speaker. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai, who spoke on this occasion, said, "Your position is being abused. The speaker is a hand puppet and acting as a puppet of the ruling party. They are taking away the dignity of the Speaker's position. You have misused it for political gain," Bommai said.