KARNATAKA SHOCKER MINOR BOY KILLED AFTER BEING HIT BY FATHER WITH SCISSORS IN CHITRADURGA

Chitradurga: In a shocking incident, an angry father threw a pair of scissors at his two quarreling children over the TV remote leading to the death of his elder son in Karnataka's Chitradurga, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Molakalmuru town of the district on Sunday evening. A police official said that Laxmana Babu's two minor children were fighting over the TV remote while watching TV at home.

While two children were fighting over the TV remote, the father Laxmana Babu, who was at home, got angry seeing the children's fight and threw a scissor at his eldest son in a fit of rage. As a result, the scissor damaged the boy's ear and he died of severe bleeding, an official said. The deceased has been identified as Chandrasekhar (16).

It is learnt that Laxmana Babu was suffering from a stroke and was staying at home. A police official said that a case has been registered against the father Laxmana Babu at Molakalmuru police station. The police are investigating the matter. Pertinently, in another crime reported from Karnataka , a woman was allegedly paraded with a garland of shoes in Belagavi district of the state over the suspicion of honey-trapping.