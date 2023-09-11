Chitradurga (Karnataka) : At least four persons travelling in a KSRTC bus were killed and several others injured when it collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Chitradurga district in the wee hours of Monday. The Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was carrying passengers from Raichur to Bengaluru at the time of the mishap.

On receiving the information, the local police rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. The injured persons were taken to the nearby hospitals in the district. The left side of the RTC bus was totally smashed. Among the deceased were a woman and a child. In this ghastly mishap, three persons were killed on the spot while another person succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Under the severe impact of the collision, the KSRTC bus was badly mangled. The driver of the truck, which was involved in the collision, was on the run. The police made arrangements for shifting the dead bodies to hospital for postmortem. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident.

In another accident which took place today in Tamil Nadu, at least 7 women were killed in the Tirupathur district on Monday. It happened when a speeding lorry hit a stationary van which crushed the victims who were waiting on the roadside there. The van had a flat tyre and halted there for repair while the victim women got down and sitting on the roadside.