Mandya (Karnataka) : Five people were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Pandavapura at Mandya in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. "Five people died after a car fell into the Visvesvaraya Canal," an officer said. On receiving word of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the canal, police informed further.

All the victims were natives of the Tipatur area in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka, the police officials added. The victims were returning from a function in Mysuru when their car met with the accident, police added. Nandish, the deputy divisional officer, said, "From what we have gathered, they had been to Mysuru to attend a function. They hailed from Gungarahalli at Tipatur in Tumakuru but had been residing in Bhadravati.