Karnataka: Five die after car plunges into canal in Mandya district
Published: 2 hours ago
Mandya (Karnataka) : Five people were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Pandavapura at Mandya in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. "Five people died after a car fell into the Visvesvaraya Canal," an officer said. On receiving word of the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the canal, police informed further.
All the victims were natives of the Tipatur area in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka, the police officials added. The victims were returning from a function in Mysuru when their car met with the accident, police added. Nandish, the deputy divisional officer, said, "From what we have gathered, they had been to Mysuru to attend a function. They hailed from Gungarahalli at Tipatur in Tumakuru but had been residing in Bhadravati.
The victims have been identified as Chandrapappa, Krishnappa, Dhananjay, Babu, and Jayanna. The post-mortem will be conducted today. "The family members of the victims have been informed of the incident. We have been informed that the victims were related to each other," officials said. The immediate reason for the accident was not known. The officials are making arrangements for conducting post mortem and then hand over the dead bodies to the family members.