KARNATAKA SENIOR CONGRESS LEADER B K HARIPRASAD MAKES A VEILED ATTACK ON CM SIDDARAMAIAH

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader and MLC, B K Hariprasad, in a veiled attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said that some people wearing Hublot watch along with a panache (dhoti) cannot claim to be a Samajwadi (socialist), and one cannot become Devraj Urs (former CM known for social reforms) by sitting in his car.

Hariprasad was speaking at a convention held for like-minded most backward classes people such as Ediga, Billava, Namdhari, and Deevara among others in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Not naming anyone in his speech, it was apparent that the remarks were directed at Siddaramaiah, considering the references he made. The senior Congress leader also expressed his displeasure that a Dalit leader like G Parameshwara (now Home Minister) and a leader like Satish Jarakiholi were not considered by the Congress high command for the post of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively. The MLC was stated to be sulking for some time now over not being inducted into the Karnataka cabinet.

Taunting party leaders, without taking their names and repeatedly invoking former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, who was known for his work towards social reforms, Hariprasad said his grandson was not even made an MLC. "By sitting in Devraj Urs' car one cannot become Devraj Urs. One should follow the footprints of Devraj Urs and his ideologies," said the MLC.

Siddaramaiah after garlanding Urs' statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises had taken a brief ride on his famed black Mercedes Benz car on his 108th birth anniversary last month.

Further listing out the contributions of community leaders like former Union Minister Janardhana Poojary, former CM S Bangarappa, and former Speaker and Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, Hariprasad said, "Thimmappa was a product of the Samajwadi (socialist) movement. He was not a 'Majawadi' in the garb of a Samajwadi, he doesn't have a (proper) car even today."

"Some people wearing a Hublot watch and wearing a panache (dhoti) cannot claim to be Samajwadi. Samajwada (socialism) means equality for all," he added.

"Dr Parameshwara was the longest-serving Congress president in Karnataka. He was deputy chief minister in the previous (coalition) government. He had all the competence to become the CM. Instead of making him the CM, he was demoted from the DCM post. It is something unacceptable and we should bow down our heads for it," Harisprasad said.

"While making the deputy chief minister at least a Dalit should have been considered, and an Adivasi (ST) might have been taken into consideration. Satish Jarakiholi, who is the party's working president should be made DCM. Or a person from the minority community should have been appointed to DCM's post. But no one thought about it," he said.

"After coming to power, leaders give priority to their own community while making such appointments," he quipped.

"BJP leaders thanked the Chief Minister for not making me the minister. I too from this podium thanked the CM for not making me the Minister, because in case if I was made the minister, I couldn't have met you, couldn't have given strength to you," he added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Dharwad said, "Did he take my name?.... I don't react to general remarks."