KARNATAKA SCHOOL TEACHER TRANSFERRED FOR ALLEGEDLY SCOLDING STUDENTS TO GO TO PAKISTAN IN SHIVAMOGGA

Shivamogga (Karnataka): The Karnataka education department on Saturday issued an order to transfer a lady teacher of a school to another place on the charge of scolding the students to 'go to Pakistan' for making noise in the classroom. The incident took place at Government Urdu Senior Primary School in Shivamogga city.

On August 29, a lady teacher here allegedly asked a couple of students, who did not listen to the lesson properly and were making noise, to pay attention to her. As the students did not respond to the teacher, it was alleged that the teacher scolded them saying, "You should go to Pakistan instead of staying here". The parents of the children came to know about this and demanded the suspension of the teacher.

As soon as he came to know about the incident, Shivamogga Block Education Officer (BEO) Nagaraj P visited the school. The BEO has received information from parents and students. Then the parents of the children demanded to BEO that the teacher should be suspended. The BEO then transferred the school teacher to the rural part of Shivamogga on Saturday.

BEO also said that a committee will be formed in the department and an inquiry will be held regarding this. Speaking to ETV Bharat on the phone, BEO Nagaraj P said, "As soon as I got information about the incident, I visited the school and checked the actual situation there. I spoke to the lady teacher and got a statement."

"The teacher has been working in the same school for the last nine years. Besides, the teacher has been transferred elsewhere after getting the statement of the students and parents. A different teacher has been appointed to this school," the BEO added.

