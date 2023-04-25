KARNATAKA POLLS MAJOR CANDIDATES OF ALL PARTIES FACE CASES

Bengaluru Karnataka For the May 10 Karnataka elections candidates have started their fierce campaigning Respective political parties fielded candidates with money and muscle power to take on rival contestants Many candidates are facing cases as per the affidavits submitted by themThis time around 3000 candidates have submitted their nomination papers The Election Commission is keeping an eagle eye on candidates with a criminal background who are required to publish it in newspapers and television Political parties have to publish information about candidates with criminal backgrounds on their websites newspapers and televisionVoters are given ample opportunity to know about the background of the candidates Accordingly within 4 days prior to the date of withdrawal of nomination papers the criminal background information of the candidates should be published It is mandatory as per the Supreme Court orderWhile filing the nomination papers every candidate should disclose all the criminal cases and other cases against them Detailed information should be given about the nature of the case the stage at which the cases are and the amount of punishment Accordingly let s take a look at the cases registered against some important candidates in the arenaAlso Read Karnataka elections 2023 Cash liquor household articles seizure surge compared to last pollsA total of 13 cases have been registered against former CM Siddaramaiah These mainly include protests violation of covid rules defacement of public property act representation of people act and bribery allegations Four cases have been registered against HD Kumaraswamy Two of these cases have been registered in the SITLokayukta and are under investigationOver 19 cases have been registered against DK Shivakumar In this serious cases including wealth gain beyond income allegations of bribery defacement of public properties violation of Covid rules protest march destruction of evidence nonpayment of tax and money laundering have been recorded A case under the corruption act has been registered against BJP candidate Ashwath NarayanThe number of cases registered against other candidates one against BJP candidate R Ashok two cases against BJP candidate ST Somasekhar 8 cases against Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni from Dharwad constituency 4 cases against Babaleshwar Congress candidate MB Patil 8 cases against Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency BJP candidate Muniratna 2 cases against Shikaripura BJP candidate B Y Vijayendra 3 cases against Shantinagar candidate NA Harris 5 cases against Chamarajpet Congress candidate Jameer Ahmed Khan one case against BJP candidate V Somanna of Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies and so on