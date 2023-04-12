Bengaluru (Karnataka) : All eyes are on the BJP's new strategies for the Karnataka polls after it released the first phase list of candidates. Out of the 224 constituencies, candidates have been announced for 189 constituencies. In this, 52 new faces have been given tickets. The saffron party has meticulously followed the caste and community equations to accommodate all groups.

It has given proportionate representations to the communities that threw their weight behind it. The tickets given to various groups are Lingayats 51, Okkaligas 41, OBCs 32, SCs 30, STs 16 and 9 doctors, retired IAS, IPS officers, 8 women, five lawyers, three teachers, 9 postgraduates have been announced. It is significant that the party has retained immigrants in this list.

Renominated immigrant candidates:

Gokak-Ramesh Jarakiholi

Athani- Mahesh Kumatalli

Kagawad- Srimant Patil

Muskie- Pratap Gowda Patil

Yallapur-Mundagodu-Hebbar

Hirekerur - BC Patil

Chikkaballapur- Dr. K. Sudhakar

KR Pura- Bhairati Basavaraja

Yashwantpur- ST Somashekhar

RR Nagar- Muniratna

Mahalakshmi Layout- Gopalaya

Hoskote- MTB Nagaraj

K.R.Pete- Narayana Gowda

Almost all migrants have been given tickets. Elections were held in the state in May 2018 and BJP won 104 seats. Congress won 80 seats. JDS won 37 seats. In the beginning, the Congress-JDS coalition government was formed to keep the BJP out of power. Even though BJP emerged as the largest party, it could not form the government for lack of support from other parties.

So Congress and JDS formed a coalition government. Later, the BJP launched Operation Lotus. It was also successful. So, this time also in the elections, it has kept its word by announcing tickets for almost all the immigrants.