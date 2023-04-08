KARNATAKA POLICE ARREST FOUR MAHARASHTRA YOUTH SEIZE GANJA WORTH RS 1 CRORE

Bidar (Karnataka): Over 100 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore was seized near Nimbura Cross of National Highway 65 in Humanabad taluk of Bidar and four accused were arrested, said District Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna SL. The raid was conducted on based on the information that transportation of ganja was being carried out in a Tata Sumo from Zaheerabad in Telangana to Maharashtra through Karnataka.

During the investigation, it is learnt that the accused were transporting ganja from Zaheerabad in Telangana to Maharashtra. The ganja, four mobile phones, Rs 800 cash and a Tata Sumo vehicle worth Rs 3 lakhs were seized from the accused, the Superintendent of Police said. The accused hail from the Osmanabad district of Maharashtra.

They are in the age group of 20 to 35 years. The police said no cases were registered against them in Karnataka. However, it is suspected that cases have been registered in other states bordering Bidar. Further inquiry is underway. A case has been registered against the accused at Mannaekhelli police station. A reward of Rs 1 lakh each has been announced for the officer and staff, who participated in the raid, the Superintendent of Police said.

Though the police are trying to curb the ganja smuggling some youth, who wanted to make quick bucks, are indulging in the transport of ganja. They are not foreseeing the consequences they would face once they land in jail. Despite police creating awareness among youth, some of them are treading the wrong path and spoiling their future.