Belagavi (Karnataka) : A heartbreaking incident of poachers killing 8 peacocks for meat took place in Manjari village of Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district, officials said. After getting the news, the forest department officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Three persons are found involved in the case and one accused has been taken into custody. Officers have launched a hunt for the other two absconding accused. According to villagers, after killing the peacocks, the accused poachers swam across the Krishna river and escaped on a bike. They immediately informed the forest department.

Chikkodi Range Forest Officer Prashantha Guarani along with his staff visited the spot and took details from the local villagers. Later, the carcasses of the dead peacocks were recovered from the farm fields and they were sent for post-mortem examination. The accused Manjunath Beshnu Pawar of Jhalki village of Aland taluk has been taken into custody and further investigation has been on into the incident.