Hubballi (Karnataka) : In a shocking case, miscreants killed 23 pigeons due to an old rivalry in Karnataka's Hubballi city, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday in a house located in the Yavagal area. According to police, the accused had cut the necks of pigeons which belonged to a person named Rahul Dandeli.

The officials said that Rahul Dandeli had been rearing the pigeons for the past six months. The miscreants have barged into the premises owned by him and committed the crime. They had also allegedly destroyed the nests of the pigeons set up by the complainant. He lodged a complaint with the Hubballi Upanagar police station and suspected the act to be the fallout of an old rivalry.

The police have taken up the investigation and were searching for the CCTV footage and also gathering inputs on the movement of the people, according to an IANS report. On receiving the complaint, the local police officials inspected the spot and held a preliminary inquiry. It was found that Rahul Dandeli had entered the pigeon rearing line only recently. His rivals were suspected to have masterminded the destruction of the pigeon nests developed by him in his own premises. The police are looking for further evidence to take stringent action.

Also Read : AirAsia flight returns to Kochi airport after take-off due to technical issue