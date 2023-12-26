KARNATAKA PARENTS KEEP BODIES OF CHILDREN UNDER PILES OF SALT FOR 6 HOURS TO REVIVE THEM

Haveri (Karnataka): Parents kept the bodies of their children, aged 11 and 12, covered in salt for six hours as they believed that they would be resurrected after coming across a video on social media. When nothing happened, they were cremated.

The incident took place in Galapuji village of Byadagi taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district on Sunday. But, the matter came to light on Tuesday. The deceased, Hemant (12) and and Nagaraj (11) drowned when they had gone for swimming in a lake in the village. After pulling out the bodies out of water, the parents covered them under two piles of salt.

Villagers said that a message was circulated on social media several months ago which stated that a dead person can be revived if he/she is kept under salt for five hours. "Miracles can happen anytime and since there is no harm in trying a trick, the couple decided to do what we had seen on social media. A few kilograms of salt was poured on the two bodies and kept them untouched for six hours," said a neighbour.

On information a team from Kaginele police station reached the spot. When nothing happened even after six hours, police tried to convince the parents to release the two bodies. Finally, the parents allowed the bodies to be taken away for cremation.