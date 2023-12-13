Bengaluru (Karnataka): More than 25 lakh cases were settled through compromise in the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday, December 9 in various levels of courts across the state. A total of Rs 1,569 crore has been given to the customers in the form of compensation.

High Court Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, who is also the executive chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, spoke at a press conference held in the High Court's Legal Services Authority hall. On Saturday, a total of 1,022 benches across the state, including three benches of the Karnataka High Court, conducted the Lok Adalat. He explained that a total of 25,14,343 cases including 2,24,080 pending cases and 22,90,263 pre-litigation cases have been settled.

Justice PS Dinesh Kumar emphasised the expeditious resolution achieved through the Lok Adalat, a stark contrast to cases lingering in courts for prolonged periods, causing distress to litigants and their families.

Dr. HB Prabhakar Shastri, Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee, spearheaded the Bengaluru bench's Lok Adalat, resolving 1,087 cases. Notably, matrimonial disputes saw resolution with 262 couples reuniting, while compensation totaling Rs 209 crore was awarded in Motor Vehicle Accident cases.

3,125 divisional lawsuit cases and 10,513 check bounce cases were resolved. A total of Rs 120 crore in compensation has been distributed after 522 Land Acquisition Amaljari (LAC Execution) cases were resolved.

A total of Rs 51 crore in compensation has been distributed after 839 motor vehicle theft cases were resolved. An additional 3,290 cases of embezzlement totaling Rs 124 crore were resolved.

Two separate MVC cases were resolved with compensation of Rs 55 lakh and Rs 49.65 lakh, respectively, in the 13th and 16th Small Claims courts here.

The Khanpur Court in Belagavi resolved MVC Amalzari's case, granting compensation of Rs 71,60,566. In the MVC case of Bailahongala Court in the same district, a settlement of Rs 50 lakh was reached for compensation. Two distinct check bounce cases have been resolved by the Bengaluru Small Claims Court, with awards of compensation of Rs. 1.18 crore and Rs. 1.09 crore, respectively.

A commercial embezzlement case in the 1st Additional District Court of Dakshina Kannada district was resolved and granted Rs 63.07 lakh, while a share partition case in the Hiriyur High Court of Chitradurga was settled for Rs 57.10 lakh.