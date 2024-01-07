Bengaluru: January 22 has come under the spotlight due to the historic consecration of Ramlalla in Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Karnataka government has asked officials to ensure performance of special rituals at all Muzrai temples.

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy has directed the concerned officials to ensure conduct of special puja at all temples of the state under Muzrai Department on January 22.

On that day, on the auspicious muhurat between 12:29:8 pm and 12:30:32 pm, special pujas will be held simultaneously in temples of the state. It has been suggested to perform Mahamangalarati and offer special prayers in an instruction that says 'let everyone in the country and the state be protected by Lord Rama'.

Soon after Karnataka sculptor Yogiraj Arun's Ram Lalla idol, which is known for exquisite craftsmanship, was chosen for the consecration, the euphoria over Ram temple consecration went overboard. It prompted Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to write on X that the renowned idol-maker from the 'land of Hanuman' will see his piece of creation find pride of place at the Ram Temple on January 22.

Joshi was quick to term the selection of the idol sculpted by Arun for the Ram Temple as an "example of Rama-Hanuman's inextricable relationship"."Where Rama is, there is Hanuman. The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalised. A renowned sculptor of our country, our proud Mr @yogiraj_arun, the idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya," the Union Minister posted from his official handle on X on Monday. "This is another example of Rama-Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ram Lalla from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," Joshi added in his post.