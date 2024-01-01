KARNATAKA NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS TURN FATAL FOR YOUTH

Bellary (Karnataka): It is a new year that the bereaved families would prefer forgetting as a pale of gloom descended on them.

Miscreants attacked two youths who had gone to buy cakes for New Year celebrations on Sunday. As an aftermath of the assault, one of them lost his life and the other was severely injured.

The miscreants used sharp-edged knife for the attack. The deceased was identified as Syedullah (24), a resident of RK Colony. The other, Razak Wali (26), a resident of Bapuji Nagar, was injured and is undergoing treatment at Vims.

The two were taken aback on their way to the cake shop when the attackers pounced upon them at 8.30 pm.

There is no information on the identity of the accsued so far.