KARNATAKA NEIGHBOUR STRANGULATES 21 YEAR OLD WOMAN TO DEATH DUMPS BODY IN FRONT OF HOUSE HELD

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her neighbour in Maheshwarinagar in Bengaluru on Thursday. The accused has been arrested and interrogations are on, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, Odisha-based Krishna Chand Seti, who was the victim's next door neighbour had allegedly tried to rape her. When she resisted, he strangulated her to death. Next morning, he dumped her body in front of her house, police said.

The deceased, a native of Kalaburagi, lived with her elder sister in Maheshwarinagar under Mahadevapur police station. The siblings worked at a petrol pump station for the last three years. On August 10, the deceased's sister lodged a missing complaint with Mahadevapur police station. The woman's body was found in front of her house the next morning. A case was registered in this connection immediately.

However, finding no dust on the deceased's feet, police officials were certain that she had not gone out anywhere and suspected that the killer was from the neighbourhood. An investigation was initiated, police said.

While interrogating the neighbours, a girl told police that she saw the deceased in front of the accused's house. The accused, who did not come out of her house for several hours after the body was found, was taken into custody and questioned. Finally, it was revealed that Krishna Chand had committed the murder, police said.

According to police, Krishna Chand works as a security guard in a tech park in Bengaluru. On the night of the incident, the young woman was standing infront of the house after cooking rice for dinner. Krishna Chand suddenly came out of his house and dragged the accused inside. Then, he kissed her forcibly and tried to rape her, police said.

When the young woman resisted and tried to scream, the accused covered her mouth with one hand and strangled her with the other hand. The young woman died of suffocation, police said.

After the murder, the accused wrapped the body in a bed sheet and kept it in a drum. The next morning, he dumped it in front of her house. Mahadevapur police said that the accused Krishna Chand has been arrested and further investigations are on.