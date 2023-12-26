In troubled times, Muslim man sends good vibes; arranges lunch for 'Ayyapa Maladharis' at his house before Sabarimala Mandala puja
In troubled times, Muslim man sends good vibes; arranges lunch for 'Ayyapa Maladharis' at his house before Sabarimala Mandala puja
Raichur (Karnataka): A Muslim man from Karnataka arranged lunch for devotees of Sabarimala Sri Ayyapa Swamy Maladharis for the second time at his residence on Sunday. At least 58 'Maladharis' from nearby villages, including Kavitala town and Pramanakallur received the lunch.
BA Karim Saab, who lives in Kavitala town in Raichur, said, "This is the second time when I have arranged prasadam for Ayyapa Swamy Maladharis. Cooking is done at home. Apart from loving our religion, we should also respect other religions''.
He added, "I am doing this work to encourage others. We are also organising various events to spread harmony". In a world where caste-caste clashes are spoiling communal harmony, Karim Saab's gesture sent good vibes, especially message of harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Kavitala town.
Sabarimala, which is one of the biggest pilgrimage sites in South India, is visited by thousands of pilgrims from various regions of Kerala and other states of the country. On November 16, Sabarimala was opened for the Mandalakala pilgrimage. Usually, devotees can go for Sabarimala darshan till December 25. Mandala Puja, an important ritual, falls on December 27. 'Makaravilaku maholsavam' on December 30 will see the reopening of the Sabarimala shrine. On January 15, Makara Vilakku will be observed. On January 20, the pilgrimage to Sabarimala will come to an end after completion of all the rituals.