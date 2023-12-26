Raichur (Karnataka): A Muslim man from Karnataka arranged lunch for devotees of Sabarimala Sri Ayyapa Swamy Maladharis for the second time at his residence on Sunday. At least 58 'Maladharis' from nearby villages, including Kavitala town and Pramanakallur received the lunch.

BA Karim Saab, who lives in Kavitala town in Raichur, said, "This is the second time when I have arranged prasadam for Ayyapa Swamy Maladharis. Cooking is done at home. Apart from loving our religion, we should also respect other religions''.

He added, "I am doing this work to encourage others. We are also organising various events to spread harmony". In a world where caste-caste clashes are spoiling communal harmony, Karim Saab's gesture sent good vibes, especially message of harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Kavitala town.