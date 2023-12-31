Bengaluru: There seems to be no respite for beleaguered BJP MP Pratap Simha. After the Parliament fiasco that earned him brickbats, now there seems to be more headcahe for him looming large. The lawmaker's brother Vikram Simha was on Saturday arrested by forest officials in a case of alleged illegal felling of trees in the Hassan district.

Pratap Simha represents Mysore-Kodagu in the state and he is also a former President of the Yuva Morcha Bharatiya Janata Party

Vikram was apprehended by a team of forest officers in Bengaluru with the help of city police. A case was registered against Vikram and others in this regard.

Vikram's elder brother was recently under scrutiny from the opposition over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with gas canisters on December 13.

As per reports, Vikram who left Hassan reached Bengaluru. He was literally incommunicado and avoiding calls from investigating officers. Refusing to throw their hands in despair, forest officials travelled to Bengaluru and in tandem with city police finally nabbed the accused.

He has been taken into custody for further questioning.

It remains to be seen how Pratap Simha's parry reacts to the latest controversy as the former has already embarrassed the saffron party over the security breach in the Parliament.