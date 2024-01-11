KARNATAKA MORAL POLICING COUPLE ASSAULTED IN LODGE TWO ARRESTED SEARCH ON FOR OTHERS

Haveri: In a yet another case of moral policing from Karnataka, police have arrested two persons from Haveri district for assaulting a couple at a hotel three days ago. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to an officer of Hanagal police station, the couple was staying at a hotel near Fourkara Cross in Hanagal taluk when a group of six youths attacked them. The incident took place on January 8. Two of the accused have been arrested and search is on for the rest, he said.

A complaint registered at the Hanagal police station stated that the group suddenly barged into the hotel and entered the couple's room on the pretext of checking taps in the washroom. The video that surfaced later showed the group assaulting the couple. They later took the woman to a secluded place and allegedly harassed her.

SP Anshu Kumar said that the hotel staff complained about the incident following which, an FIR was registered. The woman has not filed any complaint of sexual assault but her statement has been recorded, the SP said.

"A case has been registered against the accused in this connection. Two of the accused have been arrested and search is on for the rest. The case has been taken up seriously and we have expedited the investigations," Kumar said.