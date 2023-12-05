KARNATAKA MLA TICKET FRAUD CASE PRIME ACCUSED CHAITRA KUNDAPURA GRANTED BAIL BY BENGALURU COURT

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Magistrate Court has granted bail to two persons, including Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura, in the alleged multi-crore cash for ticket case, sources said. The 3rd ACMM Court has granted bail to the main accused Chaitra and the 7th accused Srikanth in this case and they will be released from Parappana Agrahara Jail on Tuesday.

Earlier, the court granted bail to another accused in the case. Chaitra was arrested last September for allegedly taking money in return of BJP tickets in the assembly elections. The arrest came following a complaint by Govindababu Pujari. Pujari had filed a case against Chaitra and other accused in Bandepalaya police station on September 8.

In his complaint, Pujari accused Chaitra of cheating him on the promise to get BJP ticket from Byndur assembly constituency. The case was transferred to the Central City Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation. Later, the CCB police arrested nine people including Chaitra, Gagan Kaduru, Swamiji Halashree Swamiji of Hospet, Channanayka, Dhanraj, Srikanth and Prajwal.

Later, the accused including Chaitra were sent to Parappa's Agrahara Central Jail. The CCB in November submitted a charge sheet of around 800 pages to the court against the accused. The Central City Crime Branch had also recorded statements of 75 witnesses in the case. Cash worth lakhs of rupees and deeds of some properties, which the accused had earned from illegal money were seized by the investigators in the case.

Pertinently, Karnataka Congress spokesperson M. Laxman had alleged that the cash-for-ticket scam amounted to Rs 185 crore claiming that as many as 17 ticket aspirants were cheated by Kundapura on the promise of BJP tickets in the assembly elections.