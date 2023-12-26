Karnataka: Miscreants cuts over 1500 areca nuts tree in farmer's garden
Published: 1 hours ago
Davanagere (Karnataka): Miscreants allegedly cut down more than 1500 areca nut trees on Sunday after breaking into a farmer's garden. The incident took place in the Muktenahalli village of Honnali taluk, the officials said.
Parameshappa and Nagamma, a couple, planted and nurtured more than 1500 nut trees in a two-acre land for about two years. Other plants were also destroyed because of the attack.
Nagamma, who was in tears, said "We had planted walnut trees in our two acres of land. In these two acres, 1500 trees were cut down. We planted the trees with manure. But the miscreants have uprooted the trees with axes. The miscreants should be arrested and punished. Please give us justice".
A case has been registered at Honnali police station regarding the incident. Dog squad and fingerprint experts have visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Some clues are said to have been found at the site.
Village leader Maralu Siddappa while responding to the situation said, "The areca nut planted in two acres of land has been destroyed. It is not known who did this. As many as 1500 plants have been destroyed. The poor family had cultivated the garden with great difficulty. Those, who are involved in the despicable act, should be punished."