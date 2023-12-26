Davanagere (Karnataka): Miscreants allegedly cut down more than 1500 areca nut trees on Sunday after breaking into a farmer's garden. The incident took place in the Muktenahalli village of Honnali taluk, the officials said.

Parameshappa and Nagamma, a couple, planted and nurtured more than 1500 nut trees in a two-acre land for about two years. Other plants were also destroyed because of the attack.

Nagamma, who was in tears, said "We had planted walnut trees in our two acres of land. In these two acres, 1500 trees were cut down. We planted the trees with manure. But the miscreants have uprooted the trees with axes. The miscreants should be arrested and punished. Please give us justice".

A case has been registered at Honnali police station regarding the incident. Dog squad and fingerprint experts have visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Some clues are said to have been found at the site.