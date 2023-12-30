Karnataka: Pay fine or be in jail for 6 months, Minister told by special court
Published: 3 hours ago
Karnataka: Pay fine or be in jail for 6 months, Minister told by special court
Published: 3 hours ago
Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Special Court of People's Representatives of Bengaluru today ordered that state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa should be sentenced to 6 months in jail if he does not pay the RS 6,96,70,000 fine in the check bounce case.
"This is the case of check bounce of Rs 6.60 crore. The court said that including the check amount, an amount of Rs 6 crore 96 lakh 70 thousand should be paid. in 6,96,70,000 crore fine, 6,96,60,000 should be given as compensation to the complainant. the remaining Rs 10,000 should be paid as fine to the government," the order said.
When Bangarappa was the managing director of Akash Audio Company, he gave a check to Rajesh Exports for payment of Rs 6.60 crore dues. The check given in 2011 was bounced. After this, Rajesh Export Company filed a check bounce case of Rs 6.60 crore.
Bangarappa had applied for bail in the The Special Court of People's Representatives. The Court, which heard the petition on January 17, 2023, granted bail. Madhu Bangarappa had returned only Rs 50 lakh out of the Rs 6.60 crore. The remaining amount was not paid. A hearing was going on in the Special Court of People's Representatives. Madhu Bangarappa had written a cover letter that he would pay Rs 6.10 crore by January 30, 2024. The court has refused to accept the cover in view of non-compliance with the cover given earlier.
Read More