Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Special Court of People's Representatives of Bengaluru today ordered that state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa should be sentenced to 6 months in jail if he does not pay the RS 6,96,70,000 fine in the check bounce case.

"This is the case of check bounce of Rs 6.60 crore. The court said that including the check amount, an amount of Rs 6 crore 96 lakh 70 thousand should be paid. in 6,96,70,000 crore fine, 6,96,60,000 should be given as compensation to the complainant. the remaining Rs 10,000 should be paid as fine to the government," the order said.

When Bangarappa was the managing director of Akash Audio Company, he gave a check to Rajesh Exports for payment of Rs 6.60 crore dues. The check given in 2011 was bounced. After this, Rajesh Export Company filed a check bounce case of Rs 6.60 crore.