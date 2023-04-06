KARNATAKA MINISTER MUNIRATHNA BOOKED FOR ALLEGED HATE SPEECH AGAINST CHRISTIANS

Bengaluru: In a setback to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, election officials have booked Horticulture Minister Munirathna for allegedly making hate speech against the Christian community, officials said on Thursday. It is leanrt that Election officials have booked cabinet minister Munirathna for hate speech against a minority community made during a recent TV Interview.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar police have registered a FIR against Munirathna. The case was registered against Minister Munirathna on a complaint filed by Election Officer Manoj Kumar. As per the complainant, minister Munirathna, who represents BJP from the RR Nagar assembly seat, during an interview to Kannada TV channel asked people to chase and beat the people belonging to the Christian community.

The complainant further said that the hate speech disturbed communal harmony and brought dishonour to Christians. Following the complaint by Election Officer Manoj Kumar, the RR Nagar police have registered a case against Munirathna under the Representation of People Act and IPC Sections 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race and place of birth and residence).

It is pertinent to mention here that the Karnataka Congress had on Friday, Mar. 31 filed a case against Munirathna for inciting hatred between Kannadigas and Tamils. Congress's Rajarajeshwari Nagar candidate Kusuma Hanumantharayappa had filed a police complaint accusing the BJP leader of hate speech. A purported video of Munirathna had also surfaced wherein he was seen asking locals in RR Nagar to "attack anyone" who sets foot there.

The minister was also seen assuring the people that he will "protect them".