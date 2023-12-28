Tumkur (Karnataka): State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa's car collided with a lorry while he was travelling from Kassandra to Bangalore on the night of December 27. Although the bonnet got damaged in the accident, the minister escaped unhurt.

Bangarappa had attended several programmes in Shimoga on Wednesday following which he was on his way back to Bengaluru. His car was passing near Tumkur's Kassandra when the lorry, travelling from Shimoga to the state capital came bashing in from the opposite side and swept away. The front portion of the car was torn off.