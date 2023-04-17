KARNATAKA MINISTER DECLARES ASSETS WORTH RS 1609 CR

Bengaluru Considered to be one of the richest politicians in the country Karnataka Minister N Nagaraju MTB has declared total assets worth Rs 1609 crore while filing the nomination for May 10 Assembly polls in the stateHe filed the papers on Monday as the ruling BJP s candidate from the Hoskote Assembly segment on the outskirts of BengaluruIn his election affidavit Nagaraju who has mentioned his occupation or profession as agriculturist and business along with his wife M Shanthakumari a housewife together own movable assets worth Rs 536 crore The couple s immovable assets are worth Rs 1073 crore Nagaraju who is currently a MLC in June 2020 while contesting the Legislative Council election had declared assets worth about Rs 1220 crore along with his wifeIn the affidavit filed today along with nomination the couple have declared total liabilities of Rs 9836 crore Nagaraju 72 who has studied up to Class 9 has detailed his source of income as agriculture house property business and other sources and that of his wife also to be house property and other sourcesNagaraju in the 2018 Assembly polls had won from Hoskote Assembly segments from Congress He was one of the 17 MLAs who later defected from the party that led to the collapse of CongressJDS coalition government in 2019 In the subsequently held bypolls he lost from Hoskote against independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda who is now with Congress Both who have turned out to be bitter rivals are facing each other once again PTI