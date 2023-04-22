KARNATAKA MINISTER ANAND SINGHS SISTER RANI SAMYUKTA QUITS BJP JOINS CONGRESS

Bengaluru In a setback to BJP BL Rani Samyukta sister of Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh tendered her resignation to BJP and joined the Congress party in the presence of senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council BK Hariprasad at the KPCC office here on Saturday Rani Samyukta who was a member of the BJP Rashtriya Mahila Morcha had reportedly asked the high command to allocate a ticket to contest from the Vijayanagar Assembly constituency instead of her brother Anand Singh But Siddhartha Singh son of BJP Anand Singh has been allotted the BJP ticket Upset with this Sanyukta left the BJP and joined the CongressAlso read Karnataka polls 2023 Eshwarappa s son misses ticket as BJP announces candidates for remaining two seatsAICC general secretary in charge of communication publicity and media Jairam Ramesh said BJP leader BL Rani Samyukta joined the Congress party today A hearty welcome to Samyukta Many senior BJP leaders have joined the Congress On May 10 the people of Karnataka will vote for a change People of the state will support the Congress party to get rid of price rise corruption and hate politics Speaking about joining Congress Rani Samyukta said Today I left BJP and joined Congress party I have been observing the Congress party for the past many days No one has deserted that party but the scenario in BJP is different Many leaders have been deserting that party Former CM Jagdish Shettar joined Congress before me Many more will leave BJP and join Congress in the coming days On the day when the BJP announced its candidates list BL Rani expressed displeasure against the party Accordingly today she left the party and joined the Congress