KARNATAKA MAN MARRIES GERMAN WOMAN AS PER HINDU RITUALS IN UDUPI

Kundapur (Udupi): In a true symbol of trans-continental love, a young man hailing from Ajri in Kundapur taluk in Karnataka's Udupi has married a German woman as per Hindu tradition, sources said. Sources said that the couple got married at Chitteri Sri Brahmalingeshwar temple near Siddapur in Kundapur taluk where elders of both the families witnessed the marriage being performed as per Hindu rituals.

The groom is Chandan, son of Karimane Suvarna and Panju Pujari of Ajri, a rural part of Kundapur taluk. Chandan has married Karin, daughter of Petra Schreuer and Peter Schreuer Munister Unicub from Germany. Chandan who works in a company in Germany is in love with Karin, who is a teacher. The two had talked about their love with their families. To their utter delight, both the families had discussions with each other and finally agreed to the couple's marriage.

Accordingly, their marriage was completed and relatives and friends from both sides attended and wished the newlyweds well. Pertinently, the marriage comes barely a week after a couple from France got married as per Hindu customs in Uttar Pradesh after they were reportedly influenced by Hinduism. It can be recalled that the couple, 'Iskender (31) and Basma (29), who were already married, remarried as per Hindu rituals in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Dec 25.