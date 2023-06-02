KARNATAKA MAN MARRIES BLIND WOMAN FROM BENGAL

Koppala: A man from Karnataka has married a visually challenged woman from West Bengal.

This unique marriage took place in Vasavi Kalyana Mantapa in Karnataka's Koppal in presence of relatives and friends on Wednesday. The Bengali woman Pooja Ghosh had met her would-be groom Manjunath Shresthi through a matrimonial site, where the latter had mentioned that he would marry only a physically challenged person.

Pooja had lost her vision due to a tumour four years back. After interacting with each other for a few months, both started liking each other and fell in love. After getting consent from their parents, they finally tied the knot.

Pooja hails from West Bengal and lost her father a few years back. She lives with her mother and brother, who is suffering from some health problem. She came to Bengaluru for her brother's treatment and was staying here. Family sources said though Pooja was of marriageable age, she was not getting a groom as she was blind.

Also Read: UP bride calls off wedding after drunk groom smears vermillion on entire face

Meanwhile, Manjunath put up his profile on the matrimonial site stating that he would marry one who is physically challenged. Pooja too had opened her profile on the site and came across Manjunath's profile. They began interacting and soon started developing a liking towards each other.

Initially, Pooja's mother was not in favour of marrying her daughter to someone who was from a culturally different family. However, after seeing her daughter's feelings towards Manjunath she did not refuse her. The 'kanyadaan' ritual of the marriage was completed two days back.

The relatives and friends of both the bride and the groom appreciated Manjunath for his bold decision. They gave their blessings and wished the newly married couple good luck.