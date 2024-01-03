Belagavi (Karnataka): A man chopped off the nose of an Anganwadi worker after her children plucked flowers from his garden in Karnataka's Belagavi, police said today. The woman helper suffered from heavy bleeding following the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at Basurte village in Belagavi district. A case has been registered in Kakati police station in this regard. The children at the Anganwadi were playing and picked some flowers from the residence of Kalyan More, who lived nearby.

Angry over this, Kalyan tried to beat up the children but Suganda stepped in. Kalyan indulged into a fight with Suganda and chopped off her nose in a fit of rage. It has been alleged that the owner of the house verbally abused the Anganwadi helper and fatally attacked her with a stick. Suganda faced severe injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital in Belagavi city.