KARNATAKA MAN ARRESTED FOR HONOUR KILLING OF HIS DAUGHTER OVER ALLEGED AFFAIR AFTER MARRIAGE

Kolar (Karnataka): Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested a man for killing his 17-year-old daughter over her alleged affair with her cousin, police said. The incident took place in Musturu village of Mulabagilu taluk in Karnataka's Kolar, they said.

District Superintendent of Police Narayan said, "The deceased was in love with her cousin and wanted to marry him. The deceased's father knew about the matter and told her to stay away from him. The accused then forcefully married his daughter to another person in Krishnapur village." After marriage, she was still in touch with her cousin and was talking to him frequently and the deceased's husband got to know about the matter and asked his father-in-law to take away his daughter, the DSP said.

On Thursday, the accused went to bring back his daughter back. On the way back, the man took it as a matter of shame and escorted his daughter to the farmhouse, beat her to death and burnt her body. The accused then filed a missing complaint about her daughter at the police station, official sources said.

In the meantime, an unidentified villager wrote a letter to the SP office of Kolar and asked to investigate the matter suspecting that the time when the deceased went missing and the fire incident took place in the farmhouse were on the same day. The police then started an investigation into the matter and arrested the accused on Tuesday, official sources said.

"The accused has been arrested and is currently being interrogated. The Nangali police and FSL team inspected the site in the presence of the Tehsildar and collected the remains of the deceased's body from the spot," said SP Narayan.