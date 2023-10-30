KARNATAKA LOKAYUKTA RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN CONNECTION WITH DISPROPORTIONATE ASSETS CASE

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta has continued its action against officials of various departments by raiding the residences and offices of various government officials in 90 different districts of the state on Monday in connection with disproportionate assets cases, sources said. It is learnt that the Lokayukta officials raided the locations in capital Bangalore besides other districts on Monday morning in connection with the cases.

Besides Bengaluru, the Lokayukta officials raided the residences of officials of many districts including Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Hassan, Bidar, Devadurga, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, Tumkur, Mandya, Davangere, Haveri, Raichur, Bellary and Belgaum. Sources said that the Lokayukta sleuths arrived at the residences of the officials and launched searches at the premises.

During the subsequent searches, the Lokayukta officials seized cash, gold ornaments and silverware as unaccounted property amassed by the owners. The Lokayukta officials also recovered some incriminating documents during the raids and took them into possession for further investigation. An official while confirming the development said that the Lokayukta officials simultaneously raided the houses and offices of government officials of various departments on charges of excessive earnings beyond the income and accumulation of illegal assets.