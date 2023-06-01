KARNATAKA LOKAYUKTA RAID OVER 47 CRORE WORTH OF ILLEGAL ASSETS FOUND

Bengaluru: Lokayukta officials raided the residences and offices of some corrupt government officials across Karnataka on Wednesday. During extensive searches, illegal assets worth crores have been found in operations conducted at 57 places including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Tumakur, Koppal, Mangaluru, Haveri, Udupi districts. More than 47 crore illegal assets found in the name of corrupt officials, lokayukta officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the raid revealed that Ramesh, Chief Engineer in BESCOM, possessed assets worth Rs 5.6 crore. Additionally, three properties worth ₹4.2 crore were uncovered. These properties include a 0.75-acre plot in Dobaspete, a house under construction at BEML layout in Basaveshwaranagara, and a property in Devanahalli.

A total of ₹2.5 crore worth of property was found from places owned by T.B. Narayanappa, Deputy Director of Factories. Lokayukta raids at five places of NG Pramod Kumar, Executive Engineer, BBMP, revealed assets worth ₹ 8 crore owned by him. Five raids at properties of K. Prashanth, Superintendent Irrigation Corporation, Shimoga, revealed assets worth ₹3.20 crore.

Simultaneously, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted searches at 57 locations across 11 districts, targeting 15 government officers suspected of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known source of income. Among those raided were T V Narayanappa, the deputy director of factories in Bengaluru’s labour department, S D Rangaswamy, a gram panchayat secretary, Pramod Kumar N G, an executive engineer from the Bengaluru civic agency, N Muttu, the chief accounts officer of Mysuru Urban Development Authority, and J Mahesh, a superintending engineer at Mysuru city corporation. Total assets of SD Rangaswamy, Secretary, Kittanahalli Gram Panchayat worth ₹ 2.5 crore was found .