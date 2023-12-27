Bengaluru (Karnataka) : A massive protest rally was held today by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike's Narayana Gowda faction demanding that name plates be installed in Kannada language all over Karnataka. Activists have expressed their outrage by tearing down advertisements which are in the English language.

The rally was begun from the Sadahalli toll in Devanahalli to reach Bengaluru's Cubbon Park. The protest rally started amid heavy police presence near the Sadahalli toll. At the same time, some activists raised slogans and removed the nameplates and advertisements in English language. During this, a lighting board was broken near Bloom Hotel in Sadahalli.

Security arrangements have been made under the leadership of DCP Lakshmi Prasad. More than 500 police personnel including one ACP, 6 inspectors, and 12 sub-inspectors have been deployed. Additional Commissioner Raman Gupta also visited the affected areas and he inspected the toll gate.