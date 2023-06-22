Bengaluru/Hubballi/Belagavi: Traders and small industry owners took to the streets in several parts of Karnataka on Thursday, opposing the recent power tariff hike. Following a bandh call given by the Hubballi-based Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), industrialists and small traders participated in a protest march in large numbers.

Their protests came at a time when the state government has begun the registration process earlier this week for the 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme offering up to 200 units of free electricity for residential connections.

Holding banners, posters, and placards, the protesters took out a march in the district headquarters of Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Davangere, and Koppal, among others. They shouted slogans and demanded the rolling back of the hike.

A demonstration was organised by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce near Nehru Maidan, Hubballi. The protesting people took out rallies in different parts of the city. They marched towards the Tehsildar's office. The protesters handed over the memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Tehsildar.

State chamber body president Vinay Javali said, ''The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has suddenly increased electricity rates without holding a discussion with the public and factory owners. This will make us difficult to run small, micro, medium and large industries. The hike in electricity tariff should be withdrawn immediately.''

In Belagavi, a large number of traders and owners of small and micro industries marched up to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, holding banners and placards in their hands.

Belagavi chamber body president Hemendra Porawal said, ''It is not possible to run the industries due to the rise in electricity tariff. We told our problems in the meeting with Hescom MD. At least 27 bodies will meet within three days and decide on the future course of action."

Meanwhile, several shops were shut and production in small industrial units in several parts of the state came to a grinding halt. Protests were held in Shivamogga too. The industrialists staged a protest at MRS Circle in Shivamogga. They took out a rally up to the MESCOM Chief Engineer's office. In the district headquarters town of Bidar, many shops were closed and the main market wore a deserted look following the bandh call.

