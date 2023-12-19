Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): In a near rerun of the Belagavi case, the family members of a young man, who allegedly eloped with his girlfriend, were attacked by her parents in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Gudibande Police Station.

According to sources, Manoj and Ankita eloped on Sunday and solemnised their union in a temple. On Monday morning, when the enraged parents of the bride got the news, they went to the groom's home and attacked his parents, who were blamed for their 'knowledge' of the incident.

The groom's parents, who were injured in the attack, are being treated at Gudibande Public Hospital. Gudibande station police visited the place and inspected the matter. The Karnataka High Court has asked the state government to take action against the villagers who played spectators in the Belagavi case involving the assault of the family members of the boy. The High Court cited the case of Lord William Bentick to pronounce justice to the victims in the case.

There is a spurt in violence in similar incidents in the state.