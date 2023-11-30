KARNATAKA HOTEL LAUNCHES ROBOT TECHNOLOGY TO SERVE COFFEE TO CUSTOMERS

Bengaluru: A hotel in Karnataka has launched robotic services to serve coffee to customers. The Hatti Coffee in Bengaluru has come up with the robot technology for customers.

The robot machine caught the attention of the people at the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit that began on Tuesday at the Palace Grounds. The public was enthralled by the innovative technology of an unmanned automated machine that delivers coffee to the customer's sitting area.

A team of scientists from Coimbatore, led by a professor working at IASC, Bengaluru, has invented the robotic machine that includes sensors and was practically showcased at the Tech Summit. The aim of the technology is to bring the physically challenged into the mainstream. The physically challenged have been employed in billing and other jobs in large numbers to provide employment and make them financially strong, sources said.

With the help of robot technology, the visually impaired employees would be able to make the bill with the help of a Braille script and command to provide coffee to the indicated table. With the help of sensors, the robot will place coffee on the machine and automatically move toward the specific target, they said.

If anyone comes in front, it asks them to give way in Kannada and English. It does not require supplier assistance. The jobs will be provided to disabled people in billing and coffee counters, they added.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Hotel CEO US Mahendra Kumar said, "Hatti Coffee Hotel was started in 2009 by US Mahendra Kumar, L Gowda from Hassan. Currently, 76 hotel branches are functioning in the state including Bengaluru. The robot machine will be introduced in all the hotels in the coming days,'' he said.